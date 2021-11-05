Charles Beasley

June 14, 1923– Nov. 4, 2021

Charles Richard “Wick” Beasley, 98, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

He was born June 14, 1923, a son of the late Robert F. and Judith Dunn Beasley.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Rosemary “Rosie” Taylor Beasley; one sister, Mildred Drab, of Hudson; three brothers, William S. Beasley and Cecil W. Beasley, of Ironton, and Robert F. Beasley, of Orlando, Florida; adopted son, Gus Holt, of Ironton; and special friends, Alice Pruitt, of Worthington, Kentucky, and John and Willi Foster, of Ironton.

He retired from Honeywell Tar Plant 1985 after 37 years of service and was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran of World War II.

He was a lifelong member of VFW Post 8850, FOE Aeries #895, Moose Lodge #701 and American Legion of Flatwoods, Kentucky.

He is survived by three sons, Dr. Gary Richard (Valerie) Beasley, of Kissimmee, Florida, Danny Robin (Barbara) Beasley, of Pickerington, and Charles Fredrick Beasley, of Ironton; three daughters, Debbie Hixon and Judy (Kevin) Dodson, of Ironton, and Janet (Ben) Woods, of Wurtland, Kentucky; adopted son, Paul “Stumpy” Wheeler; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Beasley family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Burial will take place at a later date in the Veterans Section at Woodland Cemetery with military honors by VFW Post 8850.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.