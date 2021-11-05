Leo Gibbs

Leo Stevenson Gibbs, 94, of South Point, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton Campus, Ironton.

A family service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Entombment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation for family and friends will be held 10–11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.