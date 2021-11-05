Mildred Jones

Mildred Jones

Mildred Lewis Powers Jones, 92, of Proctorville, died on Thursday Nov. 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow in Barton Chapel Cemetery Apple Grove, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

