Nora VanMeter

Published 10:38 am Friday, November 5, 2021

By Obituaries

Nora VanMeter

Nora “Mildred” VanMeter, 61, of Pedro, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Best Care Nursing Home, Wheelersburg.

Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Pine Grove Cemetery, County Road 26, Ironton, with Rev. Ryan Holbrook officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More News

Family Forward to assist with adoption costs

Connie Pillich: Remembering a lifetime of service

ODH expands eligibility for breast and cervical cancer project  

Nava Oliver

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you plan to get a COVID-19 booster shot?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...