Nora VanMeter

Nora “Mildred” VanMeter, 61, of Pedro, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Best Care Nursing Home, Wheelersburg.

Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Pine Grove Cemetery, County Road 26, Ironton, with Rev. Ryan Holbrook officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.