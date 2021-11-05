Scoreboard

NFL standings

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

All Times EDT

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 229 109

New England 4 4 0 .500 206 164

N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251

Miami 1 7 0 .125 138 233

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 227 195

Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213

Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 123 203

Houston 1 7 0 .125 119 241

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164

Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 220 162

Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 132 142

Cleveland 4 4 0 .500 183 180

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166

L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 172 177

Denver 4 4 0 .500 157 137

Kansas City 4 4 0 .500 208 220

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 1 0 .857 225 162

Philadelphia 3 5 0 .375 203 191

N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 156 200

Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183

New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 176 128

Carolina 4 4 0 .500 165 159

Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 148 195

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167

Minnesota 3 4 0 .429 163 157

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 123 195

Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138

L.A. Rams 7 1 0 .875 245 168

San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 168 171

Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

Thursday’s Game

Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Monday, Nov. 15

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

CFP rankings

College Football Playoff

Nov. 2 Rankings

Record

1. Georgia 8-0

2. Alabama 7-1

3. Michigan State 8-0

4. Oregon 7-1

5. Ohio State 7-1

6. Cincinnati 8-0

7. Michigan 7-1

8. Oklahoma 9-0

9. Wake Forest 8-0

10. Notre Dame 7-1

11. Oklahoma State 7-1

12. Baylor 7-1

13. Auburn 6-2

14. Texas A&M 6-2

15. BYU 7-2

16. Mississippi 6-2

17. Mississippi State 5-3

18. Kentucky 6-2

19. NC State 6-2

20. Minnesota 6-3

21. Wisconsin 6-2

22. Iowa 6-2

23. Fresno State 7-2

24. San Diego State 7-1

25. Pittsburgh 6-2

—————

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Ind.

NBA standings

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 7 2 .778 —

Toronto 6 3 .667 1

Brooklyn 5 3 .625 1½

New York 5 3 .625 1½

Boston 4 5 .444 3

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 6 2 .750 —

Washington 5 3 .625 1

Charlotte 5 4 .556 1½

Atlanta 4 5 .444 2½

Orlando 2 7 .222 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 6 2 .750 —

Cleveland 5 4 .556 1½

Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2

Indiana 3 6 .333 3½

Detroit 1 7 .125 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 5 3 .625 —

Memphis 5 3 .625 —

San Antonio 2 6 .250 3

Houston 1 7 .125 4

New Orleans 1 8 .111 4½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 7 1 .875 —

Denver 4 4 .500 3

Minnesota 3 4 .429 3½

Portland 3 5 .375 4

Oklahoma City 2 6 .250 5

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 6 1 .857 —

Phoenix 4 3 .571 2

L.A. Lakers 5 4 .556 2

Sacramento 4 4 .500 2½

L.A. Clippers 3 4 .429 3

NHL standings

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 10 9 0 1 19 41 22

Toronto 11 6 4 1 13 27 30

Tampa Bay 10 5 3 2 12 30 32

Buffalo 10 5 4 1 11 30 27

Boston 8 5 3 0 10 23 21

Detroit 11 4 5 2 10 30 39

Ottawa 10 3 6 1 7 25 35

Montreal 12 3 9 0 6 24 40

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 9 9 0 0 18 37 15

N.Y. Rangers 10 6 2 2 14 24 22

Washington 10 5 1 4 14 36 27

Philadelphia 9 5 2 2 12 30 24

Columbus 9 6 3 0 12 28 26

N.Y. Islanders 8 4 2 2 10 23 20

Pittsburgh 9 4 3 2 10 29 27

New Jersey 8 4 3 1 9 21 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 9 7 1 1 15 40 24

Winnipeg 9 5 2 2 12 32 29

Minnesota 9 6 3 0 12 27 30

Nashville 10 5 5 0 10 28 29

Dallas 10 4 4 2 10 22 29

Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 28 32

Chicago 11 1 8 2 4 25 42

Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 13 42

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 9 8 1 0 16 39 23

Calgary 10 6 1 3 15 34 22

San Jose 10 6 4 0 12 33 31

Anaheim 11 4 4 3 11 35 35

Vegas 10 5 5 0 10 26 31

Los Angeles 10 4 5 1 9 27 29

Vancouver 10 4 5 1 9 25 27

Seattle 11 4 6 1 9 30 35

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.