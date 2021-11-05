Scoreboard
Published 5:19 pm Friday, November 5, 2021
NFL standings
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
All Times EDT
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 229 109
New England 4 4 0 .500 206 164
N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251
Miami 1 7 0 .125 138 233
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 227 195
Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 123 203
Houston 1 7 0 .125 119 241
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164
Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 220 162
Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 132 142
Cleveland 4 4 0 .500 183 180
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166
L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 172 177
Denver 4 4 0 .500 157 137
Kansas City 4 4 0 .500 208 220
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 1 0 .857 225 162
Philadelphia 3 5 0 .375 203 191
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 156 200
Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 176 128
Carolina 4 4 0 .500 165 159
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 148 195
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167
Minnesota 3 4 0 .429 163 157
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 123 195
Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138
L.A. Rams 7 1 0 .875 245 168
San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 168 171
Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169
Thursday’s Game
Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Monday’s Games
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
Monday, Nov. 15
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
CFP rankings
College Football Playoff
Nov. 2 Rankings
Record
1. Georgia 8-0
2. Alabama 7-1
3. Michigan State 8-0
4. Oregon 7-1
5. Ohio State 7-1
6. Cincinnati 8-0
7. Michigan 7-1
8. Oklahoma 9-0
9. Wake Forest 8-0
10. Notre Dame 7-1
11. Oklahoma State 7-1
12. Baylor 7-1
13. Auburn 6-2
14. Texas A&M 6-2
15. BYU 7-2
16. Mississippi 6-2
17. Mississippi State 5-3
18. Kentucky 6-2
19. NC State 6-2
20. Minnesota 6-3
21. Wisconsin 6-2
22. Iowa 6-2
23. Fresno State 7-2
24. San Diego State 7-1
25. Pittsburgh 6-2
—————
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Ind.
NBA standings
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 7 2 .778 —
Toronto 6 3 .667 1
Brooklyn 5 3 .625 1½
New York 5 3 .625 1½
Boston 4 5 .444 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 6 2 .750 —
Washington 5 3 .625 1
Charlotte 5 4 .556 1½
Atlanta 4 5 .444 2½
Orlando 2 7 .222 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 2 .750 —
Cleveland 5 4 .556 1½
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2
Indiana 3 6 .333 3½
Detroit 1 7 .125 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 5 3 .625 —
Memphis 5 3 .625 —
San Antonio 2 6 .250 3
Houston 1 7 .125 4
New Orleans 1 8 .111 4½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 7 1 .875 —
Denver 4 4 .500 3
Minnesota 3 4 .429 3½
Portland 3 5 .375 4
Oklahoma City 2 6 .250 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 6 1 .857 —
Phoenix 4 3 .571 2
L.A. Lakers 5 4 .556 2
Sacramento 4 4 .500 2½
L.A. Clippers 3 4 .429 3
NHL standings
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 10 9 0 1 19 41 22
Toronto 11 6 4 1 13 27 30
Tampa Bay 10 5 3 2 12 30 32
Buffalo 10 5 4 1 11 30 27
Boston 8 5 3 0 10 23 21
Detroit 11 4 5 2 10 30 39
Ottawa 10 3 6 1 7 25 35
Montreal 12 3 9 0 6 24 40
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 9 9 0 0 18 37 15
N.Y. Rangers 10 6 2 2 14 24 22
Washington 10 5 1 4 14 36 27
Philadelphia 9 5 2 2 12 30 24
Columbus 9 6 3 0 12 28 26
N.Y. Islanders 8 4 2 2 10 23 20
Pittsburgh 9 4 3 2 10 29 27
New Jersey 8 4 3 1 9 21 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 9 7 1 1 15 40 24
Winnipeg 9 5 2 2 12 32 29
Minnesota 9 6 3 0 12 27 30
Nashville 10 5 5 0 10 28 29
Dallas 10 4 4 2 10 22 29
Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 28 32
Chicago 11 1 8 2 4 25 42
Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 13 42
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 9 8 1 0 16 39 23
Calgary 10 6 1 3 15 34 22
San Jose 10 6 4 0 12 33 31
Anaheim 11 4 4 3 11 35 35
Vegas 10 5 5 0 10 26 31
Los Angeles 10 4 5 1 9 27 29
Vancouver 10 4 5 1 9 25 27
Seattle 11 4 6 1 9 30 35
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.