EDITORIAL: Healthy for the holidays

The holidays are only weeks away and, compared to this time last year, progress has been made on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike last year, where there was no vaccine available and responsible families limited gatherings for Thanksgiving and Christmas, there are not only regular clinics open, but also booster shots now widely available. (The first vaccines arrived in Lawrence County on Dec. 22, 2020, and were given to health department workers, who would administer it to the public in following months.)

If you have not received a vaccination, there is ample time to get both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and be fully vaccinated by Christmas, as well as the Johnson & Johnson one-shot, and have it take effect by then.

The age for vaccinations has also been lowered to include school age children, so families can be protected and reduce the risk of holiday gatherings becoming spreader events.

And, if you have had a vaccination, but are in need of a booster, these are not only available at the health department, but also at most pharmacies in our region at no cost.

Last year was a trying one for many, with traditional celebrations curtailed by a virus running rampant. While the pandemic is still ongoing and serious, there are options available to bring it to an end. We encourage everyone to do their part.