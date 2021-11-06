Property Transfers Nov. 6, 2021

• Sarah E. Olesen to Patricia Stephens Carduner, Fayette, $26,000

• Sarah E. Olesen to Patricia Stephens Carduner, Fayette, $30,000

• Kimberly Willis Whitman, Victor Brady Willis, James R. Willis, Benjamin C. to Timothy A. Smith and Bettina A. Smith, Ironton, $100,000

• Kenneth L. Everhart aka Kenneth Lusher Everhart and Johnda L. Everhard aka Johnda Lee Everhart, Kitts Hill, $20,411

• Sharon R. Brant to Glen E. Stapleton, Proctorville, $10,500

• Nicole Hall to LGB Properties, LLC, Coal Grove, $85,000

• Tina Saunders to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Proctorville, $37,067

• Terrasa Gibson to Jesse Colin Keeney, South Point, $23,000

• Estate of Casey E. Kerns to Alexis Kerns, Proctorville, $40,000

• Dale L. and Patricia Hensley to Thomas and Patricia Bishop, Coal Grove, $19,575

• Cheryl Denise Cleary, et al. to Timothy P. Edwards and Sera S. Edwards, Ironton, $120,000

• Diana C. Spradling and Paul R. Spradling to Gumercinda Flores and Jose Antonio Lol Xitumul, South Point, $58,000

• Terika Lynn Bledsoe and Phillip Lee Bailey to Charles E. Perdue Jr. and Daiuana M. Perdue, Chesapeake, $165,000

• Brittany A. Al Ahmar and Roy Al Ahmar to Dean Robert Spencer, Proctorville, $180,000

• Cassandra A. Goodwin nka Casandra A. Lawhorn and Kyle S. Lawhorn to Sherry Lynn • Scheuemann and Lawrence David Churchill, South Point, $179,900

• Darrell W. McCarty and Sherri McCarty to Jerry Goody III, Coal Grove, $40,000

• Jaad M. Smith and Lisa Rakes to Erin E. Freese, Chesapeake, $163,000

• Melanie Jill Journell to Jacob Kimberlin and Caitlin Kimberlin, Union, $10,000

• Deborah Reis Leonardson to Carl Blankenship and Phllis Blankenship, Lawrence, $50,000

• Carl Blankenship to Carl Jay Blankenship, Lawrence, $20,000

• Lenore R. Tweel, as Trustee of the Betsy W. Ratcliff Family Trust to Harry L. Rice Jr., Donna Y. Rice, Paula J. Wright and Misty D. Fetters, Proctorville, $25,000

• Randy A. Greathouse and Barbara J. Greathouse to Darrell Austin Ruggles and McKenzie Thompson, South Point, $35,000

• Timothy C. Kleinman and Elaine Kleinman to Megan Murphy, Ironton, $105,000

• Thomas E. Schwab to Bobby Campbell and Lyla Campbell, Ironton, $125,000

• Gail M. Stout to Robert L. Bradley and Debra L. Bradley, Ironton, $80,000

• Steven and Shona Gillette to William Goodenough and Wendy Goodenough, Rome, $20,000

• James D. Hays, Debra Hayes and Dustin Holschuh to Jesse L. Burns and Brittany L. Burns, Proctorville, $100,000

• Gary R. Stanley, Constance Ann Stanley, Bernie D. Stanley and Janet L. to Bryan S. Elliott and Tarah Matney, Proctorville, $85,000

• J.H. & H. Rentals, LLC to Jason C. Ritchie and Erin A. Ritchie, Chesapeake, $62,000

• Matthew and Amanda Nance to Hunter and Natalie Meehling, Scottown, $122,200

• Ronald L. Gullett, reserving life estate to Kimberly Rust, Pedro, $2,000

• Joseph M. aka Joseph McMaster and Angela M. AKA Michele McMaster to Thomas E. Jones and Sherry A. Jones, Union, $72,000

• 250 Management LLC to JTP Properties & Salvage, LLC, Ironton, $342,000

• Resource Recovery Company, Inc. to JTP Properties & Salvage, LLC, Ironton, $38,000

• D.V.R., Inc. to DVR Storage LLC, SOuth Point, $1,300,000

• Christopher D. Taylor and Natasha L. Taylor to Brandin D. Jackson, Orel D. Jackson II, Brandi D. Jackson, Louisa B. Clark, South Point, $145,500

• Kenneth Dale Bond to Jakob Anthony Reimer, Ironton, $162,399

• Tyler Staton and Amanda K. Staton to Alyssa R. Ackison and Shayne D. Ackison, Ironton, $110,000

• David Franklin DeBorde and Tanya Kaye DeBorde to Riann Rebekah Malone and Nathaniel Malone, Ironton, $175,000

• Jennifer L. Mach to Muyong Chen and Xiangchai Chen, Proctorville, $312,000

• Lee Pitsenbarger and Amanda Pitsenbarger to Michael G. Rice and Johnda D. Rice, Ironton, $165,000

• Riley Development Company Inc to Evan Salyers and Carly Salyers, Proctorville, $40,000

• Michael E. Viglianco to Lois C. Douglas and Arndold A. Douglas, South Point, $156,000

• Belinda A. Birchfield to Sally A. Caudill, Ironton, $53,500

• Willis E. Chaney to John Thomas, Proctorville, $120,000

• Brent R. Reedy and Afton L. Reedy to Hannah Ngumire and Robert Ngumire, Proctorville, $275,000

• FD South Point Ohio Solida Road, LLC to Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 50 DST, South Point, $1,890,800

• Judy Layman to Zachary Dale Layman, Chesapeake, $36,200

• Janette Harrison and Jill Turner to Jill A. Turner, Rome, $1,000

• James F. Varney and Nancy C. Varney to Adam S. Callicoat, Ironton, $30,000