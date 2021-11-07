Georgia, Cincinnati, Alabama hold top spots in poll

The Associated Press

Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 ranking by just four points over No. 3 Alabama in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Oregon slipped passed Ohio State to move up to No. 5.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The teams closest to the Bulldogs are more tightly packed after another weekend of upsets and close calls.

The Bearcats received 1,440 points from the media panel after beating Tulsa 28-20, and the Crimson Tide had 1,436 following a 20-14 victory against LSU.

Cincinnati has been ranked No. 2, best in school history, for four straight weeks.

Oklahoma, which had an open date this past weekend, stayed at No. 4.

Oregon moved up two spots to No. 5 after beating Washington 26-16. The Ducks (1,318 points) jumped Ohio State (1,314) at No. 6, taking advantage of Michigan State’s first loss of the season.

The Buckeyes won 26-17 at Nebraska. The Ducks were as high as No. 3 in the country early in the season after beating Ohio State in Week 2, but had slipped behind the Buckeyes while taking a loss.

Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 7, and the Spartans slipped three to No. 8 after losing at Purdue.

The Boilermakers remained unranked after their second upset of a team ranked in the top five at the time. Purdue was first among other teams receiving votes Sunday.

Michigan stayed at No. 9 and Oklahoma State moved up one to No. 10.

Wake Forest’s first appearance in the top 10 lasted a week. The Demon Deacons lost for the first time this season Saturday, falling at North Carolina.

POLL POINTS

Seven more ranked teams lost this past weekend, upping the total to 68 on the season, including 42 to unranked teams.

The number of ranked teams to lose to unranked teams is the most through 10 weeks of a college football season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

IN

The three teams to move into the Top 25 this week have all been there before.

No. 20 Wisconsin is back in the rankings after more than a month out. The Badgers have won five straight games since a 1-3 start.

No. 21 North Carolina State returned to the Top 25 after its second straight victory. The Wolfpack had a three-week run in the rankings in October.

No. 25 Pittsburgh moved back in after a loss knocked the Panthers out for a week.

OUT

Kentucky lost for the third straight week to fall out of the rankings after a five-week run in the Top 25.

SMU’s second straight loss cost the Mustangs their ranking after four weeks in the Top 25.

Fresno State is out again, a week after it jumped back in at No. 25. The Bulldogs lost at home to Boise State.

CONFERENCE CALL

Big Ten — 6 (No. 6, 8, 9, 19, 20).

SEC — 5 (Nos. 1, 3, 11, 12, 16).

ACC — 3 (Nos. 13, 21, 25).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 4, 10, 18).

American — 2 (Nos. 2, 17).

Sun Belt — 2 ((Nos. 22, 24).

Conference USA — 1 (No. 15).

Pac-12 — 1 (No. 5).

Independent — 2 (Nos. 7, 14).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 4 Oklahoma at No. 18 Baylor. Eighth time the Sooners and Bears will be a matchup of ranked teams, all since 2011. Sooners are 4-3 in the first seven.

No. 9 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State. Fourth time in the last five years the Big Ten East foes will both be ranked when they play.

No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 12 Mississippi. Third meeting when both are ranked. Rebels have won the first two.

No. 21 North Carolina State at No. 13 Wake Forest. The Wolfpack and Deacs have played 113 games and just one in which both teams were ranked. N.C. State won it big in 1992.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (63) 9-0 1575 1 2. Cincinnati 9-0 1440 2 3. Alabama 8-1 1436 3 4. Oklahoma 9-0 1406 4 5. Oregon 8-1 1318 7 6. Ohio St. 8-1 1314 6 7. Notre Dame 8-1 1138 8 8. Michigan St. 8-1 1095 5 9. Michigan 8-1 1071 9 10. Oklahoma St. 8-1 1037 11 11. Texas A&M 7-2 1005 13 12. Mississippi 7-2 836 15 13. Wake Forest 8-1 762 10 14. BYU 8-2 635 17 15. UTSA 9-0 605 16 16. Auburn 6-3 477 12 17. Houston 8-1 466 20 18. Baylor 7-2 463 14 19. Iowa 7-2 436 19 20. Wisconsin 6-3 285 – 21. NC State 7-2 267 – 22. Coastal Carolina 8-1 264 21 23. Penn St. 6-3 244 22 24. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 207 24 25. Pittsburgh 7-2 193 –

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego St. 84, Utah 32, Iowa St. 26, Kentucky 21, Appalachian St. 20, SMU 4.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (64) 9-0 1600 1 2. Alabama 8-1 1483 3 3. Cincinnati 9-0 1430 2 4. Oklahoma 9-0 1423 4 5. Ohio State 8-1 1356 5 6. Oregon 8-1 1291 7 7. Notre Dame 8-1 1182 8 8. Michigan 8-1 1099 10 9. Michigan State 8-1 1074 6 10. Oklahoma State 8-1 1045 11 11. Texas A&M 7-2 1023 12 12. Mississippi 7-2 862 15 13. Wake Forest 8-1 769 9 14. Iowa 7-2 636 16 15. Brigham Young 8-2 552 20 16. Texas-San Antonio 9-0 525 18 17. Houston 8-1 472 19 18. Baylor 7-2 449 13 19. North Carolina State 7-2 445 22 20. Auburn 6-3 382 14 21. Coastal Carolina 8-1 335 21 22. Pittsburgh 7-2 293 25 23. Penn State 6-3 249 23 24. Wisconsin 6-3 177 NR 25. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 164 NR

Dropped out: No. 17 Kentucky (6-3); No. 24 SMU (7-2).

Others receiving votes: Arkansas (6-3) 116; San Diego State (8-1) 103; Purdue (6-3) 77; Kentucky (6-3) 74; Utah (6-3) 34; Iowa State (6-3) 21; Appalachian State (7-2) 19; SMU (7-2) 18; Minnesota (6-3) 10; Clemson (6-3) 3; Fresno State (7-3) 3; Nevada (7-2) 3; Tennessee (5-4) 2; Arizona State (6-3) 1.