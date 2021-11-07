Saturday’s OHSAA Playoff Football Scores
Published 12:34 am Sunday, November 7, 2021
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Saturday’s Football Playoff Scores
Division V
Region 17
Canfield S. Range 49, Mantua Crestwood 6
Garrettsville Garfield 44, Bellaire 14
Kirtland 37, Akr. Manchester 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Ravenna SE 7
Region 18
Bloomdale Elmwood 41, Findlay Liberty-Benton 40
Elyria Cath. 44, Genoa Area 21
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Tontogany Otsego 35, Pemberville Eastwood 28
Region 19
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21, Amanda-Clearcreek 10
Gahanna Cols. Academy 30, Piketon 22
Ironton 17, Portsmouth 6
Wheelersburg 24, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 20
Region 20
Camden Preble Shawnee 62, Williamsburg 7
Cin. Taft 21, Spring. Shawnee 7
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 16, Cin. Mariemont 6
Versailles 34, Carlisle 8
Division VI
Region 21
Columbia Station Columbia 22, Sullivan Black River 20
Leavittsburg LaBrae 37, Brookfield 14
Mogadore 34, Jeromesville Hillsdale 7
New Middletown Spring. 41, Creston Norwayne 13
Region 22
Archbold 42, Collins Western Reserve 7
Ashland Crestview 28, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 14
Carey 20, Defiance Tinora 0
Liberty Center 21, Columbus Grove 13
Region 23
Barnesville 28, Cols. KIPP 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 36, Nelsonville-York 6
Proctorville Fairland 58, Worthington Christian 28
W. Jefferson 63, Galion Northmor 13
Region 24
Anna 33, Ft. Recovery 14
Coldwater 49, Cin. Deer Park 7
Harrod Allen E. 28, Milford Center Fairbanks 7
Mechanicsburg 31, Jamestown Greeneview 21
Division VII
Region 25
Dalton 61, Independence 7
Lucas 37, Malvern 0
Norwalk St. Paul 21, Salineville Southern 14, 2OT
Warren JFK 62, Cuyahoga Hts. 28
Region 26
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 13
Edon 26, Antwerp 21
Lima Cent. Cath. 47, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14
McComb 27, Leipsic 21, OT
Region 27
Hannibal River 53, Sugar Grove Berne Union 21
Howard E. Knox 35, Glouster Trimble 28
Newark Cath. 42, Caldwell 7
Shadyside 27, Waterford 13
Region 28
DeGraff Riverside 37, Cin. College Prep. 18
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Ft. Loramie 6
New Madison Tri-Village 32, New Bremen 29
St. Henry 34, Troy Christian 0