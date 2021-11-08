Jenni Lewis: AAA7 offers support group for caregivers

Caregivers are a vital part of the health care system – they provide loving and essential care to their family or loved one. As part of their role, it is important for caregivers to have a resource to reach out to if they need help and support.

Through the Area Agency on Aging District 7, a Caregiver Telephone Support Group is available for the 10 core counties the agency serves which include Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. The next call will take place on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. All family caregivers are welcome and invited to participate.

Each month, the group offers caregivers time to gain and give support with other caregivers and resources, and educational topics related to caregiving. The monthly telephone support group is facilitated by staff with the Caregiver Support Program at the AAA7. The telephone option provides caregivers with the opportunity to learn and gain support from each other without leaving their homes.

Caregiving is a loving and giving act, but can bring stress and questions for the one providing care. The Caregiver Telephone Support Group is available for caregivers age 18 and older who are providing assistance for relatives, friends, neighbors or others; but are unpaid for the services. This also includes grandparents or other relatives raising children.

The telephone support group is offered monthly on the third Thursday of each month.

If you are interested in learning more about the Telephone Caregiver Support Group at the AAA7 or to register for the next call, please call Vicki Woyan at the AAA7. She can be reached by calling 1-800-582-7277, extension 215, or you can also e-mail info@aaa7.org.

In order to receive the conference call information for the call, you must pre-register prior to Nov. 18.

The Caregiver Support Program at the AAA7 has been in existence since 2000 and is funded by the federal Older Americans Act.

Jenni Lewis director of community outreach and training for Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.