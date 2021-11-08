Perry, Roush discuss priorities

Both won seats in last week’s elections

Voters in Ironton re-elected all three incumbents to Ironton’s city council last week, while giving the fourth seat up on the ballot to newcomer Chris Perry.

In unofficial results, incumbent Craig Harvey led with 22.37 percent of the vote, followed by Perry at 20.72 percent. Incumbents Nate Kline and Bob Cleary took the remaining seats, with 19.12 and 15.26 percent of the vote, respectively.

Also on the ballot were Yvonne DeKay Sinnott, with 12.99 percent and Julie Pate, with 9.54 percent.

Perry, who moved back to Ironton two years ago, told voters at The Ironton Tribune’s candidate forum that he saw progress being made by village council and Mayor Sam Cramblit II and was eager to “join the team.”

“I am excited and ready to start working to move Ironton in a positive direction,” Perry told the Tribune on Wednesday.

He said his top priorities upon taking office in January would be economic development and grants.

“I’d like to see Ironton start working on its own grants,” he said. “And go over and above those we get from other sources, so we can stand on our own two feet.”

Perry, who works as a behavioral specialist at STAR Community Justice Center, said he appreciates the support from voters.

“That they showed confidence in me enough to hire me for four years,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being part of the great things coming for Ironton.”

In Coal Grove, seven candidates were vying for four seats and one incumbent saw defeat.

Winners were incumbent Kimberly McKnight, with 25.74 percent, Frederick Roush, with 18.86 percent, incumbent Andy Holmes, with 17.08 percent and incumbent Gregory Massie, with 16.31 percent.

Also on the ballot were incumbent Jay Sherman, with 11.04 percent, Bill Moore, with 7.73 percent, and David Bush, with 3.23 percent.

Roush, who is retired, previously served on council for 13 ½ years and worked with the village fire department for 24 years, including 18 years as assistant chief.

“It’s great,” he said of his win on Tuesday and said he thanked the voters “100 percent” for sending him back to council.

He said he would like to focus on cleaning up the village and maintaining roads.

“There’s a lot of work that needs done and I want to help do it,” he said, stating that the elected position will help him to implement change. “You’ve gotta be on council to make Coal Grove a cleaner and better place to live.”