Wendy Reese

Wendy Sue Reese, 42, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at home.

Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 P.M. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Hours of Remembrance will be 5:30–6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.