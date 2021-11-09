All-Ohio Valley Conference Fall Sports
Published 11:52 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Ohio Valley Conference
All-OVC Fall Sports
Girls Cross Country
First Team
Player School
Reece Barnitz Fairland
Kylie Gilmore Rock Hill
Briana Reynolds Rock Hill
Emmi Stevens Rock Hill
Krystal Davison Gallipolis
Kylee Thomas Coal Grove
Brinkley Spears Fairland
Elizabeth Hout Gallipolis
Honorable Mention
Gracie Rogers Fairland
Anna Davis Ironton
Runner of the Year
Laura Hamm Coal Grove
Coach of the Year
Mark McFann Rock Hill
Boys Cross Country
First Team
Player School
Brody Buchanan Fairland
Connor Blagg Rock Hill
Sam Simpson Rock Hill
Dylan Griffith Rock Hill
Dalton Griffing Fairland
Owen Baker Fairland
Brayden Adams Rock Hill
Logan Nichols Gallipolis
Honorable Mention
Cameron Stevens Rock Hill
Jayson McFann Rock Hill
Runner of the Year
Charles Putnam Portsmouth
Coach of the Year
Mark McFann Rock Hill
Girls’ Golf
First Team
Abby Hammons Gallipolis
Emma Hammons Gallipolis
Addy Burke Gallipolis
Sidnea Belville South Point
Jordan Blaine Gallipolis
Honorable Mention
Kylee Cook Gallipolis
Elli Holmes Coal Grove
Golfer of the Year
Maddi Meadows Gallipolis
Coach of the Year
Mark Allen Gallipolis
Boys’ Golf
Jeremiah Fizer Fairland
Jackson McComas Chesapeake
Carter Collins Chesapeake
Luke Jenkins Coal Grove
Landon Johnson Coal Grove
Laith Hamid Gallipolis
Beau Johnson Gallipolis
Hunter Cook Gallipolis
Will Hendrickson Gallipolis
Matt Sheridan Ironton
Brayden Sexton South Point
Honorable Mention
Cody Bowman Gallipolis
Cameron Mayo Fairland
Golfer of the Year
Landon Roberts Fairland
Coach of the Year
Mark Allen Gallipolis
Volleyball
First Team
Jenna Harrison Gallipolis
Regan Wilcoxon Gallipolis
Chanee Cremeens Gallipolis
Madison Perry Portsmouth
Kennedy Bowling Portsmouth
Kalei Ngumire Fairland
Alyssa Burcham Fairland
Camille Hall South Point
Alexis Johnson South Point
Mollie Watts Chesapeake
J’lynn Risner Rock Hill
Kaleigh Murphy Coal Grove
Evan Williams Ironton
Honorable Mention
Jalyn Short Gallipolis
Olivia Ramey Portsmouth
Brooklin Lovejoy Fairland
Olivia Perkins South Point
Kayla Jackson Chesapeake
Whitney Howard Rock Hill
Kylie Montgomery Coal Grove
Jada Rogers Ironton
Player of Year
Bailey Barnette Gallipolis
Coach of the Year
Sally Barnette Gallipolis
Boys Soccer
First Team
Maddux Camden Gallipolis
Keagen Daniels Gallipolis
Carson Wamsley Gallipolis
Bryson Miller Gallipolis
Mason Kazee South Point
Xander Dornon South Point
Sam Simpson Rock Hill
Tyler Brammer Rock Hill
Lucas Shepherd Chesapeake
Jake Anderson Chesapeake
Rion Chafin Fairland
Franklin Harris Portsmouth
Honorable Mention
Ayden Roe Gallipolis
Wes Saunders Gallipolis
Levi Lawson South Point
Tanner Runyon South Point
Dylan Griffith Rock Hill
Isiah Kelley Rock Hill
Jacob Spears Chesapeake
Eli Hayton Chesapeake
Gabe Polcyn Fairland
Parker Wyant Fairland
Gabe Harris Portsmouth
Omar Bairera Portsmouth
Player of the Year
Brody Wilt Gallipolis
Coach of the Year
Cory Camden Gallipolis
Girls Soccer
First Team
Emmi Stevens Rock Hill
Hazley Matthews Rock Hill
Ellen Heaberlin Rock Hill
Josie Saleh Rock Hill
Maddie Miller Fairland
Jessica King Fairland
Lexi Steele Fairland
Keilanee Montgomery South Point
Jaycie Walters South Point
Preslee Reed Gallipolis
Kyrsten Sanders Gallipolis
Jasmine Young Chesapeake
Honorable Mention
Emma Scott Rock Hill
Allison Rogers Rock Hill
Kamryn Barnitz Fairland
Kali Hall Fairland
Elaysia Wilburn South Point
Jasmyn Jones South Point
Alivia Lear Gallipolis
Gabby McConnell Gallipolis
Kandace Pauley Chesapeake
Player of the Year
Briana Reynolds Rock Hill
Coach of the Year
Summer Collins Rock Hill