All-Ohio Valley Conference Fall Sports

Published 11:52 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021

By Staff Reports

Ohio Valley Conference

All-OVC Fall Sports

Girls Cross Country

First Team

Player  School

Reece Barnitz Fairland

Kylie Gilmore  Rock Hill

Briana Reynolds          Rock Hill

Emmi Stevens Rock Hill

Krystal Davison           Gallipolis

Kylee Thomas Coal Grove

Brinkley Spears           Fairland

Elizabeth Hout            Gallipolis

Honorable Mention

Gracie Rogers Fairland

Anna Davis      Ironton

Runner of the Year

Laura Hamm   Coal Grove

Coach of the Year

Mark McFann  Rock Hill

 

Boys Cross Country

First Team

Player  School

Brody Buchanan          Fairland

Connor Blagg  Rock Hill

Sam Simpson  Rock Hill

Dylan Griffith  Rock Hill

Dalton Griffing            Fairland

Owen Baker    Fairland

Brayden Adams          Rock Hill

Logan Nichols Gallipolis

Honorable Mention

Cameron Stevens        Rock Hill

Jayson McFann           Rock Hill

Runner of the Year

Charles Putnam          Portsmouth

Coach of the Year

Mark McFann  Rock Hill

 

Girls’ Golf

First Team

Abby Hammons          Gallipolis

Emma Hammons        Gallipolis

Addy Burke      Gallipolis

Sidnea Belville            South Point

Jordan Blaine  Gallipolis

Honorable Mention

Kylee Cook       Gallipolis

Elli Holmes      Coal Grove

Golfer of the Year

Maddi Meadows         Gallipolis

Coach of the Year

Mark Allen      Gallipolis

 

Boys’ Golf

Jeremiah Fizer            Fairland

Jackson McComas       Chesapeake

Carter Collins  Chesapeake

Luke Jenkins    Coal Grove

Landon Johnson          Coal Grove

Laith Hamid    Gallipolis

Beau Johnson  Gallipolis

Hunter Cook    Gallipolis

Will Hendrickson         Gallipolis

Matt Sheridan Ironton

Brayden Sexton           South Point

Honorable Mention

Cody Bowman Gallipolis

Cameron Mayo           Fairland

Golfer of the Year

Landon Roberts           Fairland

Coach of the Year

Mark Allen      Gallipolis

 

Volleyball

First Team

Jenna Harrison            Gallipolis

Regan Wilcoxon          Gallipolis

Chanee Cremeens       Gallipolis

Madison Perry             Portsmouth

Kennedy Bowling        Portsmouth

Kalei Ngumire             Fairland

Alyssa Burcham          Fairland

Camille Hall    South Point

Alexis Johnson South Point

Mollie Watts   Chesapeake

J’lynn Risner    Rock Hill

Kaleigh Murphy           Coal Grove

Evan Williams             Ironton

Honorable Mention

Jalyn Short      Gallipolis

Olivia Ramey  Portsmouth

Brooklin Lovejoy          Fairland

Olivia Perkins  South Point

Kayla Jackson  Chesapeake

Whitney Howard         Rock Hill

Kylie Montgomery      Coal Grove

Jada Rogers    Ironton

Player of Year

Bailey Barnette           Gallipolis

Coach of the Year

Sally Barnette             Gallipolis

 

Boys Soccer

First Team

Maddux Camden         Gallipolis

Keagen Daniels           Gallipolis

Carson Wamsley         Gallipolis

Bryson Miller  Gallipolis

Mason Kazee  South Point

Xander Dornon            South Point

Sam Simpson  Rock Hill

Tyler Brammer           Rock Hill

Lucas Shepherd           Chesapeake

Jake Anderson             Chesapeake

Rion Chafin     Fairland

Franklin Harris            Portsmouth

Honorable Mention

Ayden Roe       Gallipolis

Wes Saunders Gallipolis

Levi Lawson    South Point

Tanner Runyon            South Point

Dylan Griffith  Rock Hill

Isiah Kelley      Rock Hill

Jacob Spears   Chesapeake

Eli Hayton        Chesapeake

Gabe Polcyn    Fairland

Parker Wyant  Fairland

Gabe Harris     Portsmouth

Omar Bairera  Portsmouth

Player of the Year

Brody Wilt       Gallipolis

Coach of the Year

Cory Camden Gallipolis

 

Girls Soccer

First Team

Emmi Stevens Rock Hill

Hazley Matthews        Rock Hill

Ellen Heaberlin           Rock Hill

Josie Saleh      Rock Hill

Maddie Miller Fairland

Jessica King     Fairland

Lexi Steele      Fairland

Keilanee Montgomery            South Point

Jaycie Walters South Point

Preslee Reed   Gallipolis

Kyrsten Sanders          Gallipolis

Jasmine Young            Chesapeake

Honorable Mention

Emma Scott    Rock Hill

Allison Rogers Rock Hill

Kamryn Barnitz           Fairland

Kali Hall           Fairland

Elaysia Wilburn           South Point

Jasmyn Jones  South Point

Alivia Lear       Gallipolis

Gabby McConnell        Gallipolis

Kandace Pauley           Chesapeake

Player of the Year

Briana Reynolds          Rock Hill

Coach of the Year

Summer Collins          Rock Hill

More News

KDMC to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 on Saturday

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman: Bipartisan infrastructure act will benefit America

Chesapeake interim police chief chosen (WITH GALLERY)

Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of Wizardfest?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...