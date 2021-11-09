ARTS AND CULTURE: String Therapy

String Therapy will have its 20th anniversary celebration at the Ironton Elks at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 and will perform at the Ironton High School Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. The band is Dave Bond guitar and vocals, Josh Click, bass and vocals, Bob Kelley, resophonic guitar and vocals, Todd Sams, banjo and Brandon Shuping, mandolin

Genre Style: Bluegrass and beyond

Location: Lancaster, Ohio

How did the project start?

As a Thursday night jam/get together amongst new and old friends that truly was therapy.

What are three adjectives to describe your style?

Progressive, improvisational and eclectic.

Walk us through your creative process. Does it vary, if so, how?

Depending upon the crowd and venue, we may sometimes try to throw a bit more traditional bluegrass into our set or more extended jam type songs.

How has your art evolved since you started?

We’ve definitely got to experience a vast amount of growth in the popularity of bluegrass/acoustic music in the last 20 years.

What is your favorite creative tool, and why?

Improvising in the music.

What about being an artist fills your cup?

There is nothing that beats the special connection with your fellow musicians when the music starts.

Why should others take interest in the arts?

Everyone has talents of some sort and feeling to express. Take a dive into yourself and see what comes out, you might be surprised.

Any advice for new or struggling artists?

Be yourself. Nothing beats practice.

What upcoming project should we look for, and where can we look for it?

We released our self titled album right before COVID in August ‘19. We will have copies at our shows or contact us through Facebook.

What question do you never get asked that you would like to be asked?

Who’s the bass player?

How would you answer?

“We’re not sure…”