Carl Morman

Aug. 8, 1942–Nov. 7, 2021

Carl V. Morman, 79, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at UK Health Center, Lexington, Kentucky.

He was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Ashland, Kentucky, son of the late John and Goldie Morman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John Morman Jr., Herman Morman and Harold Morman.

Carl is survived by his loving wife, Verna Huff Morman; two children, Kimberly (Chris) Harmon and Amy (Mike) Huff; four sisters, Betty (Keith) Headley, Mary Morman, Ethel Morman and Hazel Vanhoose; two brothers, Charles (Elizabeth) Morman and Paul (Donna) Morman; three grandchildren, Shelby (John) Shope, Caleb Huff and Braiden Huff; his great-granddaughter and best friend, Addison Wilson, followed by, Talia Shope and Preslee Shope.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastors Dave Shugg and Mike Huff officiating.

Burial will follow at Kirby Flats Cemetery, Argillite, Kentucky.

Friends may visit 11 a.m.–1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

