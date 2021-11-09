Carroll Keefer

Carroll Keefer, 91, of Chesapeake, died on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at his home

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Fuller Keefer.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons, Post Office Box 687, Proctorville, Ohio, 45669.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.