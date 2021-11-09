Charles Cronacher

April 21, 1928–Nov. 8, 2021

Charles Sherwood Cronacher, 93, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Cronacher was born April 21, 1928, in Ironton, a son to the late Frederick Carl and Elsie Myrtle (Henninger) Cronacher.

Charles was also preceded in death on March 1, 2009, by his loving wife, Betty June (Paul) Cronacher, whom he married April 22, 1948.

Mr. Cronacher was a 1946 graduate of Ironton High School and a retired clerk for the DT& I and the NW Railroads.

Also, Mr. Cronacher was a former UCT secretary, he enjoyed being involved in all of his church activities, hunting, bird watching and gardening. He was a member of the Trinity Assembly of God in Coal Grove.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Lolita (Jack) Tordiff, Joan (Pres) Dolin and Gloria Culligan.

He is survived by daughters, Nancy (Stephen) Wiseman, of Pedro, and Mary Cronacher, of Ironton; son, Greg (Connie) Cronacher, of Ironton; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The Cronacher family would like to extend a special thank you to Connie Cox, Louise Kelley and Nancy Crabtree for their wonderful care and friendship.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Darrell Ford and Pastor Richard Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Assembly of God, 111 Lincoln Street, Coal Grove, Ohio 45638.

