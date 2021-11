Danny Myers

Danny Paul Myers, 66, of Scottown, died on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Myers.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow the service at Old Baptist Cemetery, Willow Wood.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.