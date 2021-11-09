FOOD: Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheddar Quinoa Bites, Peanut Butter Saltine Candy

Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheddar Quinoa Bites

• Nonstick cooking spray

• 10 large eggs

• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 1 cup cooked quinoa

• 1 cup tomatoes, quartered

• 1/2 cup finely chopped broccoli florets

• 1/2 cup finely chopped cauliflower florets

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil (optional)

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Lightly oil or coat 12 muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

In large bowl, crack eggs. Whisk until well combined. Stir in cheese, quinoa, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower and basil, if desired, until well combined.

Use 1/4-cup measuring cup to divide mixture evenly into prepared muffin cups.

Bake 16-18 minutes until eggs are set. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Refrigerate leftovers up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month.

To find more family-friendly recipes featuring eggs, search #ProteinPrepSchool on social media or visit IncredibleEgg.org.

Peanut Butter Saltine Candy

• Nonstick cooking spray (butter flavor)

• 1 sleeve (4 ounces) regular saltine crackers

• 1/2 cup butter

• 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 2 cups milk chocolate chips

• 1/2 cup peanut butter chips

• 1/2 cup rough chopped, dry roasted peanuts

Preheat oven to 400˚F. Line 10-by-15-by-1-inch pan with aluminum foil. Spray foil with nonstick cooking spray then lay saltines flat in single layer on prepared pan. Set aside.

In heavy duty, 1-quart saucepan over medium heat, combine butter, peanut butter and sugar. Stir constantly until butter and sugar are melted, bringing mixture to boil. Boil 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour cooked mixture over saltines and bake 5 minutes.

Remove from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips over saltines. Let cool 3 minutes then spread melted chocolate completely over saltines.

Find more holiday recipes at gapeanuts.com.