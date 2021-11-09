John Corn Sr.

April 30, 1932–Nov. 5, 2021

John David Corn Sr., 89, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

The Ironton native was born on April 30, 1932, the son of the late Orin and Beryl Corn.

John was a 1949 graduate of Ironton High School, a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a lab technician at Amcast prior to retirement.

He was a wonderful gardener and loved to share his champion tomatoes with family and friends.

John enjoyed the Cincinnati Reds and Ironton Tigers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norita; his grandson, Jason Corn; and four brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John David and Sheila Corn, of Lexington, Kentucky; one great-grandson, Sawyer Corn, of Versailles, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held in Calvary Cemetery, with Father David Huff officiating at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

There will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph High School, 912 South Sixth Street, Ironton, Ohio 45638.