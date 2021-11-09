Patricia Adams

Patricia Kay Adams, 79, of South Point, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Kettering.

Memorial services will take place at noon at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Gerald Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. Friday until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lawrence County Humane Society, 1302 Adams Lane Ironton, Ohio 45638.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.