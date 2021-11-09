Roger Ford

Jan. 13, 1942–Nov. 6, 2021

On a curvy road in Southern Ohio in 1954, at the age of 12, a young boy was given the opportunity to drive a big rig. He learned quickly that he loved the family business of trucking.

It was this experience that led him to work the rest of his life in the transportation business.

Roger Ford passed from this life on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the age of 79, at his residence in Ironton.

A lifelong Ironton, resident, he was born Jan. 13, 1942, a son of the late W.H. “Huck” and Hester Jane Gray Ford.

Also preceding him in death was his wife of 47 years and the love of his life, Uvalde “Val” Ford, who passed in March of this year; his beloved stepmother, Virginia “Ginny” Ford; and his brother, Oakie Gray Ford.

Roger graduated from Ironton High School in 1960. He also attended the Ohio University, Athens campus.

He always was proud of his family’s business and following school, joined his brother at Ford Brothers in Coal Grove.

After leaving Ford Brothers, he ventured into business with his brother, Oakie Ford, and friend, Jackson Baldwin owning CES, KAT Tank and England Hill Self Storage.

An avid supporter of the Ironton Fighting Tigers, Roger was always excited for football season to start. He was a season ticket holder for over 40 years.

He was also a faithful lifetime member at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton where he served as an elder for many years.

He is survived by three adoring daughters, Heidi Freeman, and her husband Joe, of Ironton, Keelie Brown, her husband, Jeff, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and Marlie Richardson, and her husband, Jamie, of Jackson, Tennessee; and seven loving grandchildren, Chandler Rowland, Chelcie Rowland, Caleb Freeman, Emily Brown, Huck Brown, Graylynn Richardson and Ford Richardson; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Layla, Kanan and Kayleigh.

Also surviving is his sister, Sharon Odekirk, and her husband, Richard “Odie” Odekirk, of Ironton. Roger has always had a special place in his heart for his aunt, Yvonne “Von” Lyon; and nephew, Eric Elder, and his wife, Michelle, of Frankfort, Kentucky.

To honor the life of Roger Ford, a memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church 201 N. Fifth St. Ironton. Reverend Carson Hunt will officiate the service. Visitation for friends will be from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Following the memorial service, a fellowship dinner will be held at the church.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Bell Tower Fund Restoration Project at the First Presbyterian Church in Ironton.

Neal Funeral Home in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, is honored to be assisting the Ford Family.

Online condolences may be sent to kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com or our Facebook @ Neal-Kilgore&Collier Funeral Home.