Warren Dumke

Warren Lloyd Dumke, 93, of Chesapeake, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Huntington West Virginia.

Masks will be required.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.