KDMC to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 on Saturday

RUSSELL, Ky. — King’s Daughters will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, at the King’s Daughters Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Road, Russell, Kentucky. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 606-408-COVD (2683).

• The Pfizer vaccine has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for children ages 5 to 11 years of age.

• Child(ren) must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who can provide consent for vaccination.