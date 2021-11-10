KDMC to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 on Saturday

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021

By Staff Reports

RUSSELL, Ky. — King’s Daughters will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, at the King’s Daughters Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Road, Russell, Kentucky. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 606-408-COVD (2683).

• The Pfizer vaccine has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for children ages 5 to 11 years of age.

• Child(ren) must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who can provide consent for vaccination.

More News

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman: Bipartisan infrastructure act will benefit America

Chesapeake interim police chief chosen (WITH GALLERY)

Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck

All-Ohio Valley Conference Fall Sports

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of Wizardfest?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...