Kurtis Carter

Kurtis Isiaha Carter, 31, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday in the Christ Temple Church of Ashland, Kentucky, 2601 Lexington Ave., Ashland Kentucky, with Pastor Elder JD Crockrel officiating along with guest ministers of faith.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial donations should be made to the funeral chapel to help with expenses.

His care was entrusted to the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.