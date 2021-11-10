Work underway to widen South Point roundabout

SOUTH POINT — Work is now underway on an Ohio Department Transportation project to improve the Solida Road roundabout located on the southern end of the interchange of U.S. 52 and Solida Road.

The improvements will widen the existing road shoulder and alter the central island of the roundabout to allow for larger vehicles to traverse the roundabout and interchange to access U.S. 52 eastbound.

At least one, 12-foot lane will be maintained throughout construction on Solida Road.

The project is expected to be completed in February.