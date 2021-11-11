Three men indicted on child sex-related charges

Three men were recently indicted on charges relating to sex with minors.

The Lawrence County grand jury indicted Ethan Paul Taylor, 19, of Ironton, with first-degree misdemeanor unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. According to the indictment, between May 1 and Aug. 29 of this year, he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old. His bond was set at $100,000.

Joshua P. Adams, 18, of Gallipolis, was indicted on one charge of first-degree felony rape with the victim being less than 13 years of age. His bond was set at $100,000.

Claude R. Brown, 83, of Ironton, was indicted for fifth-degree felony importuning.

According to the indictment, Brown solicited sexual activity, by means of telecommunications device, from someone who was older than 13 but younger than 16.

Other people indicted by the grand jury and the charges include:

• Flint E. Topping, 40, Kitts Hill, one count of third-degree felony having weapons under disability and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

• Christopher G. Settle, 38, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon (specifically a loaded sawed off shotgun) and fifth-degree felony unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance.

• Bryan K. Shaffer, 50, Proctorville, fourth-degree felony aggravated assault.

• Cindra M. Sang-Terry, 32, Huntington, West Virginia, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer and first-degree felony assault on a police officer.

• James M. Perkins, 33, South Point, fourth-degree felony domestic violence.

• John J. Reaper, 52, Pedro, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

• Fred Clay, 68, South Point, open dumping/unclassified felony.

• Samuel A. Hackworth, 48, Ironton, open dumping/unclassified felony.

• Daniel Doss, 48, South Point, Ironton, open dumping/unclassified felony.

• Amanda Blake, 41, Coal Grove, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Carlos L. Flowers, 48, Detroit, fourth-degree felony misuse of credit card.

• Ryan K. Edwards, 46, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen license plate.

• Michael D. Fields, 21, Charleston, West Virginia, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fourth-degree felony failure to appear and fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Todd A. Phillips, 30, Ironton, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Comfort Goody, 24, Ironton, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility or institution, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Misty D. Hunt, 41, Franklin Furnace, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility or institution and fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Ricky Joe Morgan, 65, Ironton, fourth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound and first-degree misdemeanor driving under OVI suspension.

• Scott D. Christian, 42, Ironton, two counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, third-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings and first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school.

• Gregory S. Henry, 50, Kitts Hill, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Melissa Marcum, 45, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Nathan L. Waters, 29, Washington Courthouse, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Brandy L. Forbes, 45, Lancaster, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Robert Womack II, 52, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Catherine Alice Havel, 27, Kitts Hill, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Chester E. Stamper, 62, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and fifth-degree felony trafficking in hashish.

• Kyle L. Morrison, 25, Wayne, West Virginia, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony domestic violence.

• Tyler L. Cole, 25, Ashland, Kentucky, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor driving under OVI suspension.

• Joseph Hoover, 46, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Beau D. Adkins, 37, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jennifer L. Collins, 49, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Austin L. Null, 21, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Quazaa S. Farrow, 29, Ashland, Kentucky, first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony possession of heroin and second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.