U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Working together to benefit Ohio

I’ve heard from mayors and community leaders across Ohio about the infrastructure projects they need to create jobs and economic growth all over our state.

Alongside President Biden, we’re showing that we can work together to provide real investments to upgrade outdated bridges, roads, transit and water and sewer systems, to build new broadband networks and more.

We’re delivering historic wins for Ohio that will create good-paying American jobs that cannot be shipped overseas, and that will help Ohio communities of all sizes, all over the state, thrive and grow.

Sherrod Brown is a Democrat and the senior U.S. senator representing Ohio.