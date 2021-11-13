Browns lock up Bitonio, Teller with contract extensions

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have developed and benefitted from having two of the best guards in the NFL in 2021, and they spent this week ensuring both of them would stay in Cleveland through 2025.

Wyatt Teller, the No. 2-ranked guard this season according to Pro Football Focus, signed a four-year contract extension Tuesday.

Joel Bitonio, the No. 3-ranked guard, signed a three-year extension — which is added to the previous extension he received in 2017 — on Wednesday.

For the second straight day, Cleveland made a major investment into its excellent offensive line, signing three-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio to a three-year, $48 million contract extension.

Bitonio’s deal, which runs through the 2025 season, came one day after Cleveland signed right guard Wyatt Teller to a four-year, $56.8 million extension.