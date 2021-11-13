Burlington Elementary treats veterans to lunch

BURLINGTON — In a typical year, Burlington Elementary is host to a large Veterans Day assembly, inviting those who served, as well as active duty military, to the school, where they are honored by all of the school’s classes.

However, for the second year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that event had to be called off.

But the school still worked to honor veterans from the community on Thursday.

A drive-thru lunch event took place, where they could pick up packaged meals, consisting of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and a cookie, librarian Harriet Ramsey said.

Ramsey, who usually heads the Veterans Day assembly, was one of those working the table in front of the school, handing out the packages to those who stopped by.

Many who came by had children, grandchildren and other relatives attending the school, who faculty would bring out to greet their family members.

Students also worked to create thank you cards for the veterans, one of which was included with each meal.