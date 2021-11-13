EDITORIAL: Magic returns to town

Beginning today, downtown Ironton will once again become host to wizards, magicians and creatures of fantasy.

The third Ironton Wizardfest, a festival themed around the Harry Potter series of books, kicks off and will run through tomorrow.

This year marks a long-awaited return, as last year’s events were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its inception in 2018, Wizardfest has grown in popularity and has drawn thousands to the city, with some driving several hours to attend, and some even coming internationally.

In addition to the economic benefits that come with such a draw, the festival also brings some much needed fun, creativity and color to the city, just as the colder part of fall begins to take hold.

From actors from the Harry Potter films, to animal shows, to LEGO displays in the Ironton City Center, the variety of activities keep the event fun for families.

We commend organizer Brad Bear for his work in putting together such a large undertaking. Wizardfest has become a valuable staple of Ironton and is greatly appreciated by both young and old.