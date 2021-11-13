First grader performs for ‘Taps’ for Veterans

First grader records for national effort

DEERING — On Thursday, a group of students at Dawson-Bryant Elementary School stood at the flagpole of their campus, awaiting a special performance from one of their classmates.

Griffin Lackey, a first grader, was ready with his bugle to perform “Taps” when the clock struck 11 a.m.

It was part of Taps For Veterans, a nationwide effort to have live buglers perform the call used for flag ceremonies and military funerals across the nation.

Griffin’s mother, Molly Lackey, stood by with a phone to record a video of the performance, which would be sent to the national group.

“They’re playing at 11 o’clock on the 11th day of the 11th month,” she said of the campaign, which was being done Thursday for Veterans Day.

The students stood with their hands over their hearts as their classmate played the call.

Griffin is something of a musical prodigy, having also played “Taps” on bagpipes and is also skilled at drumming, she said.

“And he’s very patriotic,” she said, noting that his father works at the Veterans Association hospital in Huntington and that he has been taught the value of service to country.

She said Griffin most recently performed “Taps” for the occasion of funeral of Gen. Colin Powell, going to a local cemetery at sunset and recording a video to upload.