Harvest drawing to benefit turkey drive

Harvest for the Hungry is hosting a drawing to benefit their annual Thanksgiving turkey drive.

The food pantry is selling tickets for $2, or three for $5, for the chance to win a Char Broil four-burner unit BBQ grill with cabinet.

Tickets are available at the food pantry, located at 120 N. Fifth St. in Ironton, on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m.-noon.

Each year, Harvest for the Hungry hosts a giveaway, in which those in need can get a turkey and other food items to make a complete Thanksgiving meal.

The drawing is set for Nov. 24. For more information, call 740-646-4188.