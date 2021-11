Kinsey leads Marshall over Wright State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 22 points as Marshall defeated Wright State 96-88 on Friday night.

Kinsey hit all 14 of his free-throw attempts.

Andrew Taylor had 15 points and 11 assists for Marshall (1-0). Aymeric Toussaint added 13 points. Darius George had 11 points.

Grant Basile scored a career-high 37 points for the Raiders (1-1). Tanner Holden added 25 points. Tim Finke had six points and 11 rebounds.

WRIGHT ST. (1-1)

Basile 12-21 12-14 37, Voss 3-5 0-0 9, Calvin 2-8 2-3 6, Finke 2-12 0-0 6, Holden 8-18 8-11 25, Norris 1-1 0-0 3, Wilbourn 1-1 0-0 2, Huibregste 0-1 0-0 0, Welage 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 22-28 88.

MARSHALL (1-0)

Beyers 1-3 0-0 3, George 5-7 1-3 11, Miladinovic 3-4 2-2 10, Kinsey 4-13 14-14 22, Taylor 6-14 1-2 15, Sarenac 3-7 0-0 8, Anochili-Killen 5-7 1-2 11, Toussaint 5-5 3-4 13, K.Braun 1-2 0-0 3, Early 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 22-27 96.

Halftime–43-43. 3-Point Goals–Wright St. 8-22 (Voss 3-5, Finke 2-8, Norris 1-1, Holden 1-2, Basile 1-4, Calvin 0-1, Huibregste 0-1), Marshall 8-26 (Miladinovic 2-3, Sarenac 2-6, Taylor 2-7, Beyers 1-2, K.Braun 1-2, Early 0-1, George 0-2, Kinsey 0-3). Fouled Out–Basile, Voss, Beyers, Toussaint. Rebounds–Wright St. 29 (Finke 11), Marshall 39 (Anochili-Killen 8). Assists–Wright St. 14 (Holden, Norris 4), Marshall 19 (Taylor 11). Total Fouls–Wright St. 26, Marshall 26. A–4,781 (9,048).