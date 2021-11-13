ODOT issues weekly road work update

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Solida Road Roundabout Improvement – Work will begin on a project to improve the Solida Road roundabout located on the southern end of the interchange of U.S. 52 and Solida Road. At least one, 12-foot lane will be maintained throughout construction on Solida Road. Estimated completion: February.

U.S. 52 Bridge Repair and Maintenance – Principal construction on this project has been completed.

Additional single lane closures on U.S. 52 will be necessary to complete remaining work including joint sealing and pavement profiling at the State Route 93 interchange. At least one lane of U.S. 52 will be maintained in each direction at all times. Estimated completion: Fall.

State Route 243 Bridge Replacement – State Route 243 will be reduced to one lane between Mckinney Creek Road and Bonnie Drive starting June 14. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall.

State Route 775 Double Bridge Replacement – Principal construction on this project has been completed and the roadway has reopened as of Sept. 28. All remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures, with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall.

For more information contact District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834