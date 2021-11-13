Saturday’s Ohio High School Football Playoff Scores
Published 11:40 pm Saturday, November 13, 2021
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Saturday’s Football Playoff Scores
Division V
Region 17
Canfield S. Range 15, Sugarcreek Garaway 12
Kirtland 25, Garrettsville Garfield 7
Region 18
Elyria Cath. 51, Bloomdale Elmwood 21
Ottawa-Glandorf 24, Tontogany Otsego 22
Region 19
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41, Gahanna Cols. Academy 0
Wheelersburg 17, Ironton 14
Region 20
Camden Preble Shawnee 35, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28
Versailles 14, Cin. Taft 0
Division VI
Region 21
Mogadore 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 42, OT
New Middletown Spring. 30, Columbia Station Columbia 13
Region 22
Carey 42, Ashland Crestview 14
Liberty Center 38, Archbold 35
Region 23
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Barnesville 7
W. Jefferson 33, Proctorville Fairland 8
Region 24
Coldwater 42, Mechanicsburg 6
Harrod Allen E. 45, Anna 30
Division VII
Region 25
Dalton 42, Lucas 23
Warren JFK 35, Norwalk St. Paul 7
Region 26
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 31, McComb 20
Lima Cent. Cath. 61, Edon 26
Region 27
Newark Cath. 35, Howard E. Knox 7
Shadyside 43, Hannibal River 28
Region 28
Maria Stein Marion Local 34, DeGraff Riverside 0
St. Henry 34, New Madison Tri-Village 0