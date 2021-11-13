Southeast Ohio All-District Football Teams

Area Selections

Division 5

First Team

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Nate Cochran, Ironton DL 6-03 300 Sr.

Angelo Washington, Ironton LB 6-01 225 Sr.

Ashton Duncan, Ironton DL 6-02 245 Sr.

Rylan Cecil, Ironton OL 6-02 250 Sr.

Ty Perkins, Ironton WR 6-03 185 Jr.

Aaron Masters, Ironton DB 5-11 160 Sr.

Jaquez Keyes, Ironton RB 6-01 210 Jr.

Landen Wilson, Ironton All-Purpose 5-10 160 Jr.

Matt Sheridan, Ironton PK 5-09 160 Sr.

Nick Burns, Chesapeake DL 6-02 280 Sr.

Maddox McCallister, South Point LB 5-09 170 Sr.

Special Mention

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Lincoln Barnes, Ironton LB 6-00 200 Jr.

Riley Boggs, Ironton OL 6-02 305 Sr.

C.J. McCall, Ironton OL 6-02 320 Sr.

Blake Murrell, Ironton DL 6-00 220 Sr.

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Drew Roe, Portsmouth; Levi Gullion, Piketon

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Nate Cochran, Ironton; Angelo Washington, Ironton

Coach of the Year: Tyler Gullion, Piketon

Division 6

First Team

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

J.D. Brumfield, Fairland LB 6-00 195 Sr.

Casey Hudson, Fairland DL 6-02 210 Sr.

Zander Schmidt, Fairland WR 6-00 185 Sr.

R.J. Ward, Fairland DL 5-10 235 Sr.

Steeler Leep, Fairland DB 5-09 165 Jr.

Steve Rhoades, Fairland OL 6-00 225 Jr.

Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley LB 6-04 225 So.

Grayson Walsh, Symmes Valley LB 5-10 185 Sr.

Eli Patterson, Symmes Valley DL 6-01 225 Sr.

Ethan Patterson, Symmes Valley RB 6-02 165 Sr.

Levi Niece, Symmes Valley DB 5-07 180 Sr.

Chase Hall, Coal Grove RB 6-01 190 Jr.

Brad Wheeler, Coal Grove OL 6-00 190 Sr.

Perry Kingrey, Coal Grove TE 6-05 225 Sr.

Jarren Hicks, Coal Grove DB 6-00 175 Sr.

Owen Hankins, Rock Hill All-Purpose 6-02 210 Sr.

Hunter Blagg, Rock Hill DB 5-08 150 Sr.

Special Mention

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Brayden Malone, Rock Hill DL 6-02 205 Sr.

Lane Smith, Rock Hill OL 6-03 245 Sr.

Alec Dement, Fairland OL 5-10 225 Sr.

Riley Kazee, Fairland LB 5-10 220 Sr.

Mason Ward, Fairland OL 5-10 190 Jr.

Levi Best, Symmes Valley RB 6-01 170 Sr.

Tanner McComas, Symmes Valley OL 6-00 265 Sr.

Clay Ferguson, Coal Grove DB 6-01 175 Sr.

Steven Simpson, Coal Grove RB 5-09 165 So.

Offensive Player of the Year: Drew Carter, Nelsonville-York

Defensive Player of the Year: J.D. Brumfield, Fairland

Coach of the Year: Rusty Webb, Symmes Valley

Division 7

Special Mention

Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.

Ethan Haslip, Green OL 6-00 260 Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Tabor Lackey, Trimble

Defensive Player of the Year: Blake Guffey, Trimble

Coach of the Year: Rusty Bob Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame