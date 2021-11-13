Southeast Ohio All-District Football Teams

Published 1:28 am Saturday, November 13, 2021

By Staff Reports

Southeast Ohio All-District Football Teams
Area Selections
Division 5
First Team
Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.
Nate Cochran, Ironton DL 6-03 300 Sr.
Angelo Washington, Ironton LB 6-01 225 Sr.
Ashton Duncan, Ironton DL 6-02 245 Sr.
Rylan Cecil, Ironton OL 6-02 250 Sr.
Ty Perkins, Ironton WR 6-03 185 Jr.
Aaron Masters, Ironton DB 5-11 160 Sr.
Jaquez Keyes, Ironton RB 6-01 210 Jr.
Landen Wilson, Ironton All-Purpose 5-10 160 Jr.
Matt Sheridan, Ironton PK 5-09 160 Sr.
Nick Burns, Chesapeake DL 6-02 280 Sr.
Maddox McCallister, South Point LB 5-09 170 Sr.
Special Mention
Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.
Lincoln Barnes, Ironton LB 6-00 200 Jr.
Riley Boggs, Ironton OL 6-02 305 Sr.
C.J. McCall, Ironton OL 6-02 320 Sr.
Blake Murrell, Ironton DL 6-00 220 Sr.
Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Drew Roe, Portsmouth; Levi Gullion, Piketon
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Nate Cochran, Ironton; Angelo Washington, Ironton
Coach of the Year: Tyler Gullion, Piketon
Division 6
First Team
Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.
J.D. Brumfield, Fairland LB 6-00 195 Sr.
Casey Hudson, Fairland DL 6-02 210 Sr.
Zander Schmidt, Fairland WR 6-00 185 Sr.
R.J. Ward, Fairland DL 5-10 235 Sr.
Steeler Leep, Fairland DB 5-09 165 Jr.
Steve Rhoades, Fairland OL 6-00 225 Jr.
Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley LB 6-04 225 So.
Grayson Walsh, Symmes Valley LB 5-10 185 Sr.
Eli Patterson, Symmes Valley DL 6-01 225 Sr.
Ethan Patterson, Symmes Valley RB 6-02 165 Sr.
Levi Niece, Symmes Valley DB 5-07 180 Sr.
Chase Hall, Coal Grove RB 6-01 190 Jr.
Brad Wheeler, Coal Grove OL 6-00 190 Sr.
Perry Kingrey, Coal Grove TE 6-05 225 Sr.
Jarren Hicks, Coal Grove DB 6-00 175 Sr.
Owen Hankins, Rock Hill All-Purpose 6-02 210 Sr.
Hunter Blagg, Rock Hill DB 5-08 150 Sr.
Special Mention
Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.
Brayden Malone, Rock Hill DL 6-02 205 Sr.
Lane Smith, Rock Hill OL 6-03 245 Sr.
Alec Dement, Fairland OL 5-10 225 Sr.
Riley Kazee, Fairland LB 5-10 220 Sr.
Mason Ward, Fairland OL 5-10 190 Jr.
Levi Best, Symmes Valley RB 6-01 170 Sr.
Tanner McComas, Symmes Valley OL 6-00 265 Sr.
Clay Ferguson, Coal Grove DB 6-01 175 Sr.
Steven Simpson, Coal Grove RB 5-09 165 So.
Offensive Player of the Year: Drew Carter, Nelsonville-York
Defensive Player of the Year: J.D. Brumfield, Fairland
Coach of the Year: Rusty Webb, Symmes Valley
Division 7
Special Mention
Player, Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr.
Ethan Haslip, Green OL 6-00 260 Sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Tabor Lackey, Trimble
Defensive Player of the Year: Blake Guffey, Trimble
Coach of the Year: Rusty Bob Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame

