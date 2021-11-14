Rachael Fraley: 4-Hers working on no-sew blankets

JOANN Fabric and Ohio 4-H Foundation teamed up to award counties throughout Ohio financial assistance to complete a community service project.

Lawrence County 4-H was awarded $750 to benefit a community project with our youth. Lawrence County 4-H Clubs and our teen leaders set a goal to create 100 “Make it, Give It” no sew blankets.

Many of our 4-H clubs are working to complete the project before the holiday season to share their blankets with facilities such as Hoops Children’s Hospital, Angel Tree organizations and other youth organizations throughout our community to gift to youth.

If any 4-H Clubs are interested in helping with the project or local organizations are interested in receiving blankets to benefit their youth, please reach out to the Extension Office, Fraley.171@osu.edu or 740-533-4322.

Rachael Fraley is the OSU Extension Educator for Lawrence County. She can be reached at Fraley.171@osu.edu.