FOCUS: Dawson-Bryant cuts red ribbon on new playground, outdoor classroom (WITH GALLERY)

DEERING — School board members and the superintendent arrived at Dawson-Bryant Elementary School on Thursday morning to start the day with a celebration.

The school hosted a ribbon cutting on its new playground, as well as an outdoor classroom.

Principal Angie Lafon said the new equipment was long-awaited, as the school’s existing playground was 30 years old and in need of an upgrade.

Situated on the hill behind the cafeteria, the new playground features plenty of climbing opportunities, as well as two slides.

Lafon said the space also includes an outdoor classroom in a shelter.

“That will give teachers the opportunity to take the kids out when the weather is nice,” she said. “It’s really neat.

She said the playground will be a benefit to students who had to spend so much time inside last year and will give them an age appropriate place for physical activities.

Lafon said the school district started planning the new playground last spring, with curriculum coordinator for the district, Ellen Adkins, being a major promoter. She said work began on the space in September.