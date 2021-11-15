ARTS AND CULTURE: Grayson art gallery calls for original works

Winning piece will be used for company’s greeting card

The Grayson Gallery & Art Center is inviting artists to submit original work for an exhibit called “Hope & Inclusion.”

The exhibit is sponsored by the Mountain Association of Eastern Kentucky which will also choose an artist or displayed piece for a commissioned work to be used as their annual online greeting card and a selected artist will be commissioned to create a printed holiday card as well.

Up to three original works by an artist may be dropped off on Saturday, Nov. 22 or Monday, Nov. 24 between 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the gallery. The art must be wired for framing and 3D pieces ready to display. The artist’s name, title, medium and price should be tagged on each piece for identification.

There is no entry fee; a 20 percent commission will be deducted from sold works only. Art will remain on display through the end of 2021 and artists will be notified about picking up all pieces in-house in January.

A reception will be held at the gallery during the Grayson F!nal Fr!days Art Walk on Nov. 26 from 6-9 p.m.

There will also be $50 cash awards, one each of the GGAC Board Choice, Brandon Click Memorial Award and

People’s Choice, will be given during the awards and announcements portion of the evening at 7:30 p.m.

There will be live music will be performed throughout the evening by the Huntington Blues Society All-Stars and light refreshments will also be provided

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/GraysonGalleryArtCenter.