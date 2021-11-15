James Mannon Jr.

James “Jim” F. Mannon Jr., 60, of Willow Wood, died on Nov. 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene Mannon.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery, Scottown.

Friends may visit from noon – 2 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

