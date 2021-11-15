Property transfers
Published 2:45 pm Monday, November 15, 2021
- Amanda Parsons and Matthew R. Parsons to Andy Marcum and Mamie Malinda Marcum, Coal Grove, $95,000
- Susan R. Blatt to Heather Danielle Smith and Patrick Stron Smith, Proctorville, $216,000
- Ryan E. Massie and Robin D. Massie to Jeffrey S. Dial II and Taylor E. Dial, Willow Wood, $224,000
- Casey E. Kerns Estate to Thomas Jones and Sherry Jones, Chesapeake, $18,000
- Riley Development Company Inc. to Frank W. Cuda and Mary J. Cuda, Proctorville, $249,900
- Adam P. Hock and Marisa J. Hock to Michael E. Viglianco, South Point, $259,000
- Kevin M. Hankins and Rachel J. Hankins to Stephen G. and Kimberly Gracey, Scottown, $199,900
- Tammy Collins to Matthew E. Hale, Ironton, $77,777
- Kierra McDaniel and Courtney Kerns to Thomas F. Martin and Andre C. Martin, South Point, $30,000
- Luanne Bartram to 2704 North Second Street LLC, Ironton, $30,000
- Larry Gene Walls Sr. to Joshua Matthew Loxley Ferguson, Proctorville, $25,000
- Fred P. AKA Fred Preston Farkley Jr. and Cynthia K. aka Cynthia Kay Farley to Devan R. Farley, • Fayette, $135,000
- Allen Georgianne L. Life Est to Anna Ruth and Michael Ray Malone, Ironton, $25,000
- Christopher Parsons et al to Village Professionals LLC, Proctorville, $120,000
- Dag Construction Group LLC to Brett A. and Diana L. Holbrook, Proctorville, $471,000
- Harry Lester Rice Jr. and Donna Yvonne Rice to Jeff Allen Voll and Rhonda Voll, Crown City, $81,000
- Kierra McDaniel and Courtney Kerns to Olivia Jones, Chesapeake, $40,000
- Linda Darlene Hunt to Bradley A. Cains, Proctorville, $276,000
- Larry J. Williams and Paul H. Mann to Paul H. Mann and Mary Mann, Ironton, $5,000
- Larry D. Lawrence and Peggy S. Lawrence to Jason Simpson, South Point, $17,600
- Sunny Hogsett, Tonya Daniels and Christopher Daniels to Sharon and Kyle Kersey, South Point, $165,000
- Justin R. Blume, Executor of the Estate of Virginia Whitt Finch to David A. Bennett and Sabrina G. Watson, Union, $75,000
- Adams Development Limited to 413 Solida LLC, South Point, $245,000
- Johnny Mack Brown and Sandra Williams to William R. and Lisa Brown, Ironton, $30,000
- Donna Collins to Kenneth D. Bone, 4th Ward, $50,000
- Rhonda Ramsey to Billy J. Elkins, Ironton, $32,000
- Rita Townsend and Michael Shafer to Stephen R. Saunders, Ironton, $138,000
- Matthew R. Frazer and Jamie Elizabeth Frazer to Eugene R. Bowden and Lorain L. Bowden, Ironton, $85,000
- Michael Hosey aka Michael W. Hosey to Darrick Knapp and Erin Ruth Knapp, Proctorville, $365,000
- Dalmas O. Cavins and Changley R. Cavins to Denny Kiser and Roberta Faye Kiser, Proctorville, $189,900
- ACS Investment Properties LLC to Nicholas A. Freeman and Megan L. Freeman, Kitts Hill, $215,007
- William Randall Brown and Sandra Williams to Johnny Mack Brown and Dana Brown, 4th Ward, $43,000
- Nathaniel R. Jones to Rusty Marcum and Bertha C. Marcum, Chesapeake, $150,000
- Gregory A. Howard Jr. and Ashley L. Black to Todd Jenkins and Chanda Jenkins, South Point, $365,000
- Charles E. Short to Kenny Short and Shannon Short, Mason, $84,000
- Jacqueline Cavil Walker and Janet Lynn Jones to Carolyn Irene Jenkins, Ironton, $116,500
- Kris Dawley, Successor Trustee of the Frances E. Roslovic Trust to N. Roslovic Inc., Pedro, $352,000
- Joseph and Brittany Patterson to Michael and Bethany Fouch, Kitts Hill, $335,000
- Connie Blevins, Exec Est. of Jimmie Lee Aliff to Debbie Smith, Chesapeake, $135,000
- Denise Coleman to Martin L. and Gloria J. Webb, South Point, $120,000
- Robert and Mary Jo Ackerman to The Fuller Center for Housing – Ashland – Ironton Inc, Ironton, $3,250