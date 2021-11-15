Randy Dietrich

Feb. 19, 1948–Nov. 10, 2021

 

Randy Lee Dietrich, 73, passed away on Nov. 10, 2021, in Springfield.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1948, to the late Milton Lee and Edna Faye (Picklesimer) Dietrich in Ironton.

Randy is survived by his daughter, Theresa Giffen; brothers, Jim Dietrich (Helen) and Michael Dietrich; and his two grandchildren.

Arrangements in the care of Walter and Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.

