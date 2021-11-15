South Point passes utility rate increase

Council begins considering trailer ordinance

SOUTH POINT — The village council had its third and final reading on Tuesday for an increase to water and sewer rates in South Point, Mayor Jeff Gaskin said.

The increase of $2 per month each was approved and will take effect on Jan. 1.

Gaskin said the council also began discussion of modifying the trailer ordinance for the village.

“This will be a long and public process,” he said. “And we will sneak nothing in.”

He said the current village ordinance, which has been in effect since 1980, is 24 pages long and has had parts upgraded, rescinded and modernized numerous times since it went into effect.

Currently, no new mobile homes are allowed in the village, though those that were in place before 1980 are allowed.

“But if you take one out, you can’t put it back,” Gaskin said.

He said he suspects this will remain unchanged under any revisions, but the discussion will focus on “manufactured housing,” meaning doublewide trailers.

In other business:

• The council heard from village administrator Russ McDonald, who said 20 million gallons of water were pumped by the village in the past month.

• A work session of council was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23.

• The next regular session of council will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

• The council will see a small change in membership in January. Former council member David Classing won as a write in candidate four the fourth seat that was up on this month’s ballot. Incumbent council members

Mary Cogan, Brad Adkins and Marlene Arthur ran unopposed.