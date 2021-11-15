St. Mary’s has opened a public pharmacy in new location

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — St. Mary’s Medical Center has opened a public pharmacy.

The new St. Mary’s Pharmacy, located on the first floor of the Highlawn Medical Building at 2828 First Ave. in Huntington, will feature a drive-thru and retail items.

Plans for an official ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date.

The new pharmacy will be open to patients, employees and community members. Personalized pharmacy services offered include prescription filling for most insurances, immunizations, a selection of over-the-counter medications, a wide range of educational/counseling services and disease management support.

In addition to a drive-thru window, the new location will have designated parking for pharmacy customers, same-day service for new prescriptions and expanded hours, including weekends.

The pharmacy will be open 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.

For more information, visit www.st-marys.org or call 304-526-8905.