Workforce Solutions offers podcasting, blogging course

ASHLAND, Ky. — Registration for a Workforce Solutions class that teach participants strategies for blogging and podcasting is now open.

“Blogging and Podcasting for Beginners” will teach participants how to successfully plan and create their very own blog and podcast using hands-on exercises and free web tools.

The course is $149 with the option for instructor-led and self-paced instruction. The class opens Nov. 17.

Students complete interactive courses entirely over the Internet. All courses are led by expert instructors, many of whom are nationally known authors. These courses are affordable, fun, fast and convenient.

To search for the classes listed above or to see the entire catalog of classes, visit https://www.ed2go.com/actc to find course descriptions, instructor information and user-friendly instructions.

For more information, contact Robin Harris, director of Workforce Solutions, at robin.harris@kctcs.edu.