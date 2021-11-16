Barbara Browning

Barbara Jean (Arthur) Browning, 73, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Browning.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with the Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow at LaGrange Cemetery 1400 County Road 21, Ironton. Visitation will be Monday from 5–7 p.m. and Tuesday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

