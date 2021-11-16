Barbara Browning

Published 11:59 am Tuesday, November 16, 2021

By Obituaries

Barbara Browning

Barbara Jean (Arthur) Browning, 73, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Browning.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with the Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow at LaGrange Cemetery 1400 County Road 21, Ironton. Visitation will be Monday from 5–7 p.m. and Tuesday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
To offer online condolences to the Browning family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

 

More News

Kristi Hankins

Carma Carpenter

Earl Wellman

Jerry Hayes

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Some have called for the abolishment of Standard Time and for the nation to be put on permanent Daylight Saving Time. Would you favor this?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...