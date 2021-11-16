Dawson-Bryant students collect socks for those in need

Dawson-Bryant Elementary School hosted a sock drive during the month of October called “Socktober.”

This community service project was part of the school’s Kids Who Care Program, in which it completes three community service projects each year. From Oct. 1-29, students and staff collected 1,128 pairs of new socks, which will be donated to the Ironton City Mission.

This project was chosen because socks are the most requested item at homeless shelters and, with the weather turning colder, the need for socks will be even greater.

The entire school participated, including the staff.

“We are very proud of our students for making a difference in our community,” assistant principal Monica Mahlmeister said.