Dawson-Bryant students collect socks for those in need

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 16, 2021

By Staff Reports

Dawson-Bryant Elementary School students hosted a sock drive during the month of October. Pictured are fifth graders Owen Smith and Aria Kelly-Robinson. Owen collected 30 pairs of socks for the sock drive and Aria donated 60 pair of socks. (Submitted photo)

Dawson-Bryant Elementary School hosted a sock drive during the month of October called “Socktober.”

This community service project was part of the school’s Kids Who Care Program, in which it completes three community service projects each year. From Oct. 1-29, students and staff collected 1,128 pairs of new socks, which will be donated to the Ironton City Mission.

This project was chosen because socks are the most requested item at homeless shelters and, with the weather turning colder, the need for socks will be even greater.

The entire school participated, including the staff.

“We are very proud of our students for making a difference in our community,” assistant principal Monica Mahlmeister said.

More News

Learning how the trial system works

Area baseball coaches conducting toy drive

India voted Reds’ 7th NL Rookie of the Year

Balanced Buckeyes bounce BGSU, 89-58

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of Wizardfest?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...