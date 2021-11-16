FOOD: Pumpkin Spice Scalloped Little Potatoes, Arkansas Possum Pie

Pumpkin Spice Scalloped Little Potatoes

• 3 tablespoons butter

• 3 tablespoons flour

• 2 1/2 cups milk

• 1 1/2 pounds Terrific Trio Little Potatoes, 1/8-inch sliced,

kept in water until ready to use

• 5 slices thick-cut bacon, sliced, cooked until crisp and drained

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

• Salt, to taste

• Pepper, to taste

• 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar

• 1 1/2 tablespoons water

• 1 cup pecans, rough chopped

Preheat oven to 375˚F. In pot over medium heat, melt butter. Add flour and cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low then slowly add milk gradually, ensuring it is incorporated before adding more. Turn heat to medium-high and cook until thickened, stirring continuously. Remove from heat and set aside.

In bowl, add drained potatoes, sauce, bacon, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves. Season with salt and pepper, to taste; mix well.

In greased 8-by-11-inch baking dish, line potatoes on sides in desired pattern. Stuff extra bacon between potatoes from remains left in bowl. Pour extra sauce over potatoes.

Bake 60 minutes.

In small pot over medium-high heat, add brown sugar and water. Cook to melt sugar and allow to bubble, about 5 minutes. Add pecans; stir 2 minutes. Lay on parchment-lined baking sheet and allow to cool. Once cool, chop into pieces.

Remove potatoes from oven and sprinkle pecans over top.

Serve Up a Seasonal Treat

Arkansas Possum Pie

Crust:

• 3/4 cup butter

• 1 1/2 cups flour

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1 1/2 cups pecans, crushed

Cream Cheese Layer:

• 12 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup powdered sugar

• 4 tablespoons heavy cream

Pudding Layer:

• 3 egg yolks

• 2 cups whole milk

• 1 cup sugar

• 1/3 cup cocoa powder

• 3 tablespoons cornstarch

• 2 tablespoons flour

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped Cream Topping:

• 1 cup heavy whipping cream

• 4 tablespoons powdered sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• Chocolate syrup

• 1/2 cup chopped pecans

Heat oven to 350˚F. To make crust: In saucepan, melt butter; add flour, brown sugar and crushed pecans. Stir until combined. Press into 9 1/2-inch deep pie plate.

Bake 15-20 minutes until crust begins to brown. Cool completely.

To make cream cheese layer: In medium bowl, mix cream cheese until creamy. Add powdered sugar and heavy cream; mix until smooth. Spread over cooled pecan crust. Refrigerate.

To make pudding layer: In medium bowl, whisk egg yolks. Add milk; whisk until combined. Set aside.

In separate medium bowl, whisk sugar, cocoa powder, cornstarch, flour and salt until combined.

In saucepan over medium heat, add egg yolk mixture and flour mixture. Whisk constantly until pudding begins to thicken and bubble. Add butter and vanilla extract, stirring until butter is melted. Pour chocolate pudding in shallow bowl. Cover with plastic wrap touching pudding to keep it from forming skin. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

Pour pudding over cream cheese layer. Cover pie with plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight.

To make whipped cream topping: In stand mixer bowl, add heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Whip until stiff peaks form. Spread whipped cream over pudding layer.

Drizzle pie with chocolate syrup and sprinkle with chopped pecans.