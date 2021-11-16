Jerry Hayes

Jerry Hayes

Jerry William Hayes, 78, of Proctorville, died on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Jones Hayes.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Gordan Simpson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

